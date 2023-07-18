The future of motorsports, indisputably, are the electric cars. However, one of the biggest disadvantages of this type of vehicle is, for the most part, its high price.

However, because the electric car market, as has happened with other industries, has been diversifying and, with it, this type of automotive unit has become cheaper. In this context, immediately We will tell you the three electric cars that compete for the cheapest being in the Mexican market.

JAC-E10X

with a price of 439 thousand Mexican pesosthe JAC E10X, so far, takes the crown as the cheapest electric car that can be bought in the Mexican national territory.

The JAC E10X, in addition to being cheap, surprises with its autonomy that only needs 6 hours of charging. In addition to this, it has a 31.4 kWh Lithium-ferrophosphate battery, presenting an Eco Drive autonomy of 360 kilometers, with a constant speed of 60 km/h. The power of its engine is 60 hp.

Zacua MX3

With a cost of 499 thousand 900 Mexican pesos, the Zacua MX3 stays with the second place of the cheapest electric cars in Mexico. This vehicle is designed solely and exclusively for the urban environment. In this sense, it has a PMSM electric motor with Sevcon Gen4 electronic controller, which reaches a maximum power of 34 kW @ 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 87 Nm.

Zacua MX2

Also priced at 499 thousand 900 Mexican pesos, the Zacua MX2 stays with the third place of the cheapest electric cars that can be bought in Mexico. Thus, this car, the brother of the Zacua MX3, stands out from it for its ultra-modern design.

Now, before finishing the note on the three cheapest electric cars in Mexico, it is worth making an honorable mention of the Renault Twizy Tecno is that, in real terms, it is not exactly a car as it is more of a quadricycle, although it does work perfectly as a transport vehicle, and all for just 343 thousand 200 Mexican pesos.

