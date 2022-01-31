Big Hit Music, the agency that represents the South Korean group bts, informed the ARMY that Jimin it was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and gave positive to Covid-19. “I only wish you a speedy recovery and that you are full of health, very soon you will get out of this”, is one of the many messages that have been published on Twitter by his fans, making the hashtags trends #WeLoveYouJimin or #GetWellSoonJimin.

In a statement, Big Hit Music announced that this weekend the singer, songwriter, dancer and model Park Jimin 26 years old and originally from Busan, South Korea, had abdominal pain and a slight sore throat. Given this, he was taken to the emergency room of a hospital.

After some medical studies, Bangtan member Sonyeondan he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and had a positive PCR test. This Monday morning was operated on doctor’s recommendation. The agency also reported:

According to the medical staff, the operation was a success and Jimin is recovering after the operation.

The young Idol will receive treatment at the hospital for his infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, along with postoperative care. “Currently, he is experiencing a mild sore throat, but is recovering quickly and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.”

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago RM, Jin and Suga also tested positive for Coronavirus; fortunately they recovered from this illness. The agency that released “Bulletproof Boys” stated that “the health of the artists is the company’s top priority”, therefore, “we will do our best to help Jimin in his speedy recovery”.

Likewise, they will diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health authorities.

Through various digital platforms such as Twitter or Weverse, the ARMY has expressed their good wishes towards Jiminie, wishing him a speedy recovery. They have also mentioned feeling sad after the news.

“Jimin asks us every day to take care of ourselves, he wishes us good health and reminds us that he loves us, because there is no person with a warmer heart than him, now I am the one who asks you to recover soon, to take care of yourself and be good because you are my strength, my everything,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Read more: Why is the song “Magic Shop” by BTS so special and meaningful for ARMY?

Another ARMY expressed: “Today we wish with all our hearts that you recover, see you smile and laugh together again, again.”