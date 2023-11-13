Genoa – Between Genoa and Albert Gudmundsson Negotiations are underway for the renewal of the contract which currently expires in 2025. Work is underway for an extension until 2027.

Contacts are ongoing and an agreement is very close.

The formalization of the contract is expected in the coming weeks. Gudmundsson arrived at Genoa in January 2022. He is experiencing his best seasons in the rossoblù: decisive in Serie B. He is also scoring repeatedly in Serie A.

The same goes for Radu Dragusinanother valuable piece of Genoa: new contract with adjustment until 2027.