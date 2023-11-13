According to the government, financing is open for proposals for “development and internationalization of the economy”

Portugal has opened applications with a fund of €217 million for the Innovation and Digital Transition 2023 project. Applications are open until December 2024.

According to the country’s government, financing is open for proposals for “special interest for the economy due to its structural effect on the development, diversification and internationalization of the economy and/or strategic sectors of activity, regions and areas considered strategic”.

Proposal applications must be sent to the Portuguese Ministry of Economy. The project aims to support “industrial research and development operations”.

Also according to the Portuguese government, companies in the research, industrial innovation or experimental development system are eligible to submit proposals for the creation of new products, processes or systems.

With information from the newspaper Xinhua.