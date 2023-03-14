Genoa – There will be a new expertise to establish whether Giuliana Stanganini, the woman accused of killing her three-year-old son and mother and dismembering the latter’s body, is capable of understanding and wanting. This was decided by the judges of the assize court of appeal where the second degree trial is being held. The woman was sentenced to life imprisonment a year ago. The little son died in 2019 while the child’s grandmother, Loredana Stuppazzoni, was killed in full lockdown.

Under preliminary investigation Stanganini was subjected to two expert reports: the last concluded that the woman was capable of understanding at the time of the murders and partially infirm when she cut up her mother’s body. Prosecutors Sabrina Monteverde and Stefano Puppo had not contested the premeditation, despite the fact that the woman had done online research on infanticide because the research dated back to a month before the baby’s death.

Defense attorney Chiara Mariani had asked acquittal on the merits for insanity. The woman is accused of double murder, destruction and concealment of a corpse, but also ill-treatment and fraudulent use of her mother’s ATM. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators of the Genoa mobile team, the three-year-old son would have been killed because her mother could not bear her crying. Stanganini, as the investigating judge Riccardo Ghio had written in the precautionary custody order, was “inadequate” with respect to the tasks of maternity: the three-year-old was fed almost completely with baby food and was sometimes put to sleep tied to the stroller.

The baby’s grandmother he realized that his daughter had killed his grandson and started accusing her of being a murderer. for this reason, according to the investigators, Stanganini also killed her mother.