Reggio Emilia – «A nice Christmas gift, for us and for our fans». Alberto Gilardino smiles. And it is the smile of someone who knows they have overcome a very complicated period. And to have done it with full merit. First the draw with Juventus, then the away win in Reggio Emilia. Stronger than the many injuries, especially in attack, which affected his work, in training and in matches. The points arrive and also indications on what the Grifone's tactical future could be. «Today after the 1-1 we tried to win it, also with the change of formation which with the 3 in the middle of the pitch gave us a little more and these are situations that I will evaluate later, also in light of the return of Messias and Retegui» .

Translated, Genoa could abandon the 3-5-2 to turn to a 4-3-2-1, the “Christmas tree” module that had made the fortune of Ancelotti's Milan. Gilardino was also in that team and now as coach he could go back down that path. Above all to try to make the most of the Grifone's offensive potential.

In the meantime, however, we can enjoy the victory, after so many defeats suffered away. «In the second half we showed that we wanted to go and get it back with courage, this is what I asked the boys who showed great attachment, great desire to go and get something difficult back. Because it wasn't easy to do it: it means that there are values. I'm happy for the boys because after 4 consecutive defeats away from home where we weren't able to get something we deserved between Cagliari, Frosinone and Monza, we recovered tonight”, underlines the coach, who then adds: “I'm also happy for our fans, there were many even today. And there were also many in Frosinone, in Cagliari, in Monza. We felt frustrated that we couldn't bring them joy. I think this time we succeeded.”

The tactical duel with Dionisi, his classmate at Coverciano, was ultimately won by Gila. The battle was tough, one time each and in the end the Grifone prevailed. «Initially it was a game of chess, either due to Sassuolo's skill or due to our slowness in phrasing, we brought too many men down and therefore Ekuban and Gudmundsson were left alone up top. They took the lead on the two or three restarts they had and then they did well to put the game to sleep. I think something clicked in us in the second half because we had to give and do something more. We succeeded.”

Now the program is already defined. «Free Christmas and then we'll think about Inter, the strongest team in this championship. We want to give our fans joy to close 2023″, confides the coach. Who brought the Grifone back to Serie A and now wants to continue to rise