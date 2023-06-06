The rossoblù coach’s contract had already been automatically extended by one season upon promotion to Serie A on 6 May. In the coming weeks there will be a signing for another season in Genoa
The one-year renewal on the Genoa bench for Alberto Gilardino – automatically provided for with promotion to Serie A – had already started on 6 May last. A verbal agreement was reached today to extend the existing agreement for a further season, therefore until 30 June 2025. There is an agreement on the figures, even if formally everything will be ratified later. In reality, therefore, the relationship between coach and club has also continued in the past weeks, to set up an “economically sustainable”, but quality squad, which allows the Griffin to leave behind the precariousness of past seasons in the top division.
The management is currently working to find an agreement on some expiring elements – Strootman, Sturaro, Badelj – in various ways, however, considered irreplaceable profiles in the Genoa to come.
