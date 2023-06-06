The one-year renewal on the Genoa bench for Alberto Gilardino – automatically provided for with promotion to Serie A – had already started on 6 May last. A verbal agreement was reached today to extend the existing agreement for a further season, therefore until 30 June 2025. There is an agreement on the figures, even if formally everything will be ratified later. In reality, therefore, the relationship between coach and club has also continued in the past weeks, to set up an “economically sustainable”, but quality squad, which allows the Griffin to leave behind the precariousness of past seasons in the top division.