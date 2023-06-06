Microsoft has put in offer the whole series Fabulous. The last time was about three years ago. Of course, the thought of many immediately went to theXbox Showcase of 11 June 2023, i.e. to the potential presence of some announcements in this regard.

Fable Anniversary can currently be purchased from the Microsoft Store for €9.99 instead of €39.99, Fable 2 for €9.99 instead of €19.99 and Fable 3 for €9.99 instead of €19.99. Consider that they are the Xbox 360 versions, however it is perfectly backwards compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

For all the offers on Fable, start from here.

As we mentioned, many have seen in the offers the suggestion of the arrival of some announcement. In recent days there had already been rumors of the presence of Playground Games’ new Fable at the Xbox Showcase. Some have denied that this is the case, but for now there are no official positions from Microsoft on the matter.

In fact, remastered editions of the three main chapters could also be announced. It is fair to point out that these are speculations and that nothing is certain. Be that as it may, something within Fable seems to be in motion. We’ll soon find out what.