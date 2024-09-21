Genoa – Clear and honest as always. Alberto Gilardino takes full blame for the defeat at home to Venezia: a defeat that came at the end of one of Genoa’s worst performances since he sat on the rossoblù bench. “It’s totally my fault, I take my responsibilities. Since I’m the one responsible, it’s normal that I attribute this type of defeat to myself,” underlines Gila.

A cursed match during which Grifo lost Malinovskyi due to a serious injury to his right ankle. A fractured fibula that will keep him out for many months. The accident that happened to the Ukrainian was one of the turning points of the match: after his exit, Genoa lost its way. As Gilardino himself admits in his analysis of the match: «Right off the bat, I think that After a fairly balanced first half, we abandoned the match after Malinovskyi’s injury. It’s not a question of tactical disposition, with Roma we put ourselves 4-2-4 and went to restart the match. It’s more a question of dynamism, of respecting the distances, of duels, aggression, tackles won, quality and cleanliness in the balls. From that moment on we were no longer on the pitch».

It is true, however, that even in the first half Genoa had done very little in attack to the point that Joronen had not even had to make a single save. «We were slow on the ball rotationespecially with our full-backs. Many times we would pass the ball once and throw it, but we had deep midfielders and therefore we were late on the second balls. We missed this situation. In the first half we could and should have done better, in width and in one-on-one situations by putting balls inside. We did little”, admits Gilardino who is already focused on the derby on Wednesday night.

Getting straight onto the pitch after a defeat like that is perhaps the best thing to do: «Luckily we’re playing in three days. We need to recharge our batteries, we need to make clear and careful analyses. It’s normal that we can’t be the same as in the second half, we have to do something different and something more both on Wednesday and Saturday with Juventus. I take responsibility for how the game went in general, especially from the tenth minute of the second half until the end. We can’t afford to have this type of mental, technical and tactical attitude. We have the chance to make up for it again, especially in terms of attitude”, is the hope of Gilardino who should recover Messias, Miretti and Ankeye for the derby, net of Malinovskyi’s absence.

Today, when training resumes, the conditions of Ekuban will also have to be assessed, as he came out a bit battered, while Frendrup left for tactical reasons: «I wanted to give more physicality with Thorsby in the last 10/12 minutes if there had been any high balls. Ekuban asked for the change because he couldn’t take it anymore». While for the Danish midfielder it should also be a precautionary choice in view of the derby, for the Italian-Ghanaian striker it is a resentment to the right flexor that will be better evaluated today. Now the calendar promises to be very tough: after the derby, Juve at Marassi and Atalanta out before the break on October 13. «Am I worried about the calendar of the next matches? It’s Serie A, I’m not afraid. But I am absolutely aware of the moment and we all must be. Everyone must understand and know this type of situation”, warns Gila.