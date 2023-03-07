The imperative was to win, victory has come. Genoa responds to Frosinone, Bari and Sudtirol, beats Cosenza 4-0 and takes back the 2nd place in the standings. Dragusin’s third goal in the league opens the door, Gudmundsson doubles in the second half following the kind invitation of Calò (creepy defensive error) and seals Puscas at game time. In closing there is also glory for Jagiello. A striking figure relating to Alberto Gilardino: since he took office on the rossoblù bench, in 7 home games his team has never conceded a single goal (the total is 648 minutes unbeaten). All easy for the Griffin, who regained the direct promotion area and sent Cosenza back to hell, last at -2 from the play-out area.

Gilardino, after the unfavorable results of the direct competitors gained yesterday, was called to win to re-override Bari in second place in the standings. 3-5-2 for the 2006 world champion coach with the Dragusin-Vogliacco-Bani trio ahead of Martinez. Haps and Sabelli in full range, Sturaro, Badelj and Strootman in the middle of the field and Gudmundsson in support of Puscas (both Coda and Aramu still out due to injury). Viali’s Cosenza instead arrived recharged by the surprise victory obtained in the derby against Reggina: an all-Italian 4-3-2-1 with one exception. Micai between the posts, Venturi and Rispoli on the lanes with Vaisanen (the Finnish exception) and Meroni in the middle, Brescianini and Cortinovis on either side of Calò and the D’Urso-Marras couple behind the confirmed Nasti.

THE MATCH

—

In the very first minutes Cosenza surprisingly kept the game and possession, then Genoa began to fuel and propose. First timidly, with a weak header by Puscas in the 10th minute, then again with the Romanian striker (hit from outside the centre) and with Sabelli, who didn’t give up a loose ball and headed the top of the crossbar. The Griffin gains confidence and begins to build important scoring opportunities: in the 22nd minute Sabelli draws again Gudmundsson who reaches the back and puts a cross across the whole of the penalty area hard but is not deflected by anyone. In the half hour Strootman engages Micai from outside, then Vogliacco comes close to scoring with his header and the third chance in three minutes proves to be the right one. 33′, free-kick from the top of the area put in by Gudmundsson for Dragusin who, left completely alone, puts his mind into it and unlocks. Genoa didn’t stop and smelled the double, but Cosenza woke up at the end of the first half: a nice set cross from Calò for D’Urso, a twisting header from the Roma player and a sensational crossbar. At the start of the second half, Viali inserts Zilli for Cortinovis to give more weight to an offensive department that was not very incisive up to that moment and for a few minutes it is Cosenza who make themselves more proactive even without striking opportunities. Until the 57th minute, when a defensive horror under construction by Calò – last man – in fact Gudmundsson needed an easy assist for the Icelandic’s 6th goal in the league which is worth the rossoblù’s doubling. 3′ later Genoa closes the practice with an action started even by the goalkeeper Martinez: the ball then reaches Sabelli who puts a low shot inside for Puscas, good at turning around and signing the 3-0. From then on it is the Genoa academy against an annihilated Cosenza. In the 79th minute Jagiello slips into the visiting trocar without difficulty and kicks into the corner to make it 4-0. It ends like this: at Ferraris with Gila on the bench, Genoa is a certainty. And a beauty.