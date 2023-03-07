PSG faces a week in which everything is at stake. Ligue 1 is no challenge for the super team he has put together and the team’s main focus is always the Champions League. Despite this, the results year after year in the European competition can be considered a failure, staying on the verge of winning the trophy in 2020 but little more remarkable.
To the difficult role of having to come back from 1-0 against Bayern Munich is added the loss of one of the three stars of the team, Neymar. The Brazilian was injured in a league match, leaving a very unpleasant image and until today not much has been known about the extent of the injury.
The Ligue 1 match on February 19 was quite an exhibition of football in the capital but it left the Parisians undermined. As soon as the second half began, Neymar had to leave the pitch on a stretcher with a lot of pain and a not very hopeful image. The club expressed calm and there was no talk of time off, although it was taken for granted that he would not make it to the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
After new tests, PSG have announced that their star has suffered damage to the ankle ligament and will unfortunately have to undergo surgery. The Brazilian will not only miss the match against Bayern, the season ends here for him.
