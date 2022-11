Genoa – Twenty-one called up by Alexander Blessin for today’s match at 4.15pm against Como. Czyborra and Toure ‘absent due to muscle problems, Sturaro still out of the list but he returned to train with his teammates after four months. Badelj returns to the squad after the disqualification. It goes towards a 4231 with Badelj and Strootman in the middle, Frendrup left back and Portanova among the attacking midfielders.