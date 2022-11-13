Tesla plugs should be the future. Also for other brands.

When it comes to electric cars, Tesla has an edge over the rest that they just won’t give up. All the usual arguments that we could cite until roughly 2010 can be thrown into the trash. Despite the sometimes poor build quality, the generic design, the minimalist interior and the fact that the models have to last for a very long time, they continue to sell excellently.

Why? Simple, the price is interesting, the performance is above average and there is a more than acceptable range. Also not unimportant, Tesla’s are often considerably lighter than the competition. It sometimes saves 400 to 500 kilograms.

But perhaps the most important reason to buy a Tesla instead of an EV from another brand is the Tesla Supercharger network. Nowadays you can also load cars of other brands there. Very handy, as we were also able to determine during the large Autoblog fast-charging test.

Tesla plug new standard

Tesla also finds it very useful. So handy that they now want all car manufacturers to include Tesla’s charging station connector. There is currently no universal standard. Most high-end EVs in Europe have the CCS2 connector, where that abbreviation stands for Combined Charging System.

Tesla is now calling their connector the North American Charging Standard. According to Tesla, Tesla’s standard is superior. The NACS plug has no moving parts, is twice as compact and twice as powerful.

USB-C

The idea is simple, Tesla wants to have the ‘USB-C’ port of charging systems. A connector that fits on all other connectors. That is in principle a very good idea. The big issue, of course, is that genius lunatic at the helm. Other car brands have the greatest possible difficulty with Elon Musk’s escapades.

Not only his behavior on Twitter, but also the fact that that medium is now his toy. At the moment, he is trying to drive all companies off Twitter, when the revenue model was once to attract as many advertisers as possible.

What do you think? Which connector should become the new standard? And why? Let us know, in the comments!

