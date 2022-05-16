The North summons the rossoblù people: “The category does not matter, we will always be there”

Genoa – The fans Red Blue remain alongside the team. “With you also in Hell”, is the title of a short statement with which the Steps confirmed for tomorrow evening, Tuesday 17, at 21 in front of the North, a public assembly with all the fans. “We invite all rossoblu fans to participate in the assembly – reads the press release of the fans – the category does not count, we will always be there, however and everywhere. GENOANS DON’T RETROVE “.

As announced last week, the assembly will also give the opportunity to organize the choreography Saturday’s match against Bologna (kick-off at 5.15 pm).

