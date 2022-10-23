Deadpool is becoming in recent days the spokesperson for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the strategic game from Firaxis and 2K. The character has “taken control” of the game’s Twitter account and, in his usual comic tone and the chance to knock down the fourth wall, is clamoring to be added to the game. In addition, he is looking for a helper to act as a second during missions and, in the midst of all this, also ticks God of War.

More specifically, via Twitter SIE Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Barlog proposed himself as Deadpool’s aide, pointing out that he has an ax to fight. In response to the director of God of War (2018), the Deadpool and Midnight Suns account has created a small cross-over image where a Barlog / Kratos slashes Deadpool’s weapons with his ax.

We do not know if it is a simple exchange that the game account used to advertise, or if everything was organized by Santa Monica and Firaxis, but in any case this little cross-over between God of War and Marvel’s Midnight Suns it’s fun to picture.

We also note that the Deadpool / Midnight Suns tweet uses a word pun: instead of writing “we’ll kick some ass”, he says “we’ll kick some ax”. In Italian it doesn’t work, but in English it’s a play on words between “ass” and “ax”, which sound similar.

Deadpool’s presence in Marvel’s Midnight Suns has not yet been confirmed, but considering the insistence on the character we believe it’s only a matter of time. The team also released a dedicated trailer.