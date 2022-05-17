Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers not to be careful due to the low horizontal visibility during the formation of dust and dust, and not to be busy with the phone and photography, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of road users.

Currently, parts of the country are witnessing winds laden with dust and dust, which have caused low visibility for drivers, especially on highways.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that the currently affecting winds are called “the winds of Tuz” and they are called “the Khamasin winds” in Egypt and the Levant, and they occur as a result of air depressions rushing in the eastern direction across the southern shores of the Mediterranean Sea or the northern Africa from the month of March to June, due to its high temperature compared to the waters of the Mediterranean, which became cold after the winter season. These depressions contribute to pushing hot and dusty winds coming from the great deserts east towards the region, causing storms Sandy and dense dust waves.

These winds work during their long journey to carry large amounts of dust and sand, which may completely block the sun’s light and turn the day into something like night. In the Arab Gulf states and Iraq, these winds are offset by the Al-Tuz wind, whose source is often southern Iraq.

He explained that the khamasin winds, as they are known in Egypt and the Levant, are due fifty days after the spring equinox, corresponding to the “al-Tuz winds” in Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula, both of which are hot and dry winds loaded with a huge amount of dust and dust, active between March and June.

Al-Jarwan expected that the dust storm, which caused the absence or almost absence of horizontal visibility, would move in the coming hours to a number of Arab Gulf countries.



