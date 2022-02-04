The San Martino doctors tried in vain to save him

The emergency room of the San Martino hospital in Genoa (archive photo)

Genoa – It would have done 18 years shortly, next January 25th. But, he died at San Martino after crashing into a truck while riding his bike in the Marassi neighborhood.

It is yet another tragedy on the streets of Genoa. The deceased boy is called Marco Santeusanio. According to what was reconstructed, he was driving a Yamaha N max of which he lost control and then crashed into a truck.

The prosecutor on duty Silvia Saracino ordered the seizure of dand means to reconstruct the dynamics of the crash

The accident occurred just before midnight at the intersection between via Tortona and via Toti in the district of Marassi in Valbisagno. The accident section of the local police.

According to the first investigations it would be an autonomous accident. It is the fourth since the beginning of the year. The young man hospitalized in San Martino in very serious condition died in the course of the night.