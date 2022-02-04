The director of Educational Materials of the SEP is frightened by so-called “neoliberal” terms.

With the strange idea of ​​putting an end to the “neoliberal dream”, the director of Educational Materials of the Ministry of Education, Marx Arriaga, repeats committing stupidities, now promoting the elimination in free textbooks of words and expressions that since his pedestrian and sectarian perspective poison the school education of girls, boys and young people.

Under his sights is to ban terms and phrases such as: efficiency, productivity, knowledge society, educational quality and competition, to leave, he argues, an educational policy based on the comparison of performance, since basic education students are at the mercy of an evil system of competition promoted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, non-governmental organizations and business groups to measure educational quality and performance.

That is why it occurs to him to “educate in a different way”, in opposition to the “educational right”.

If he gets away with it, the “neoliberal dream” from which he wants to wake up will become a collective nightmare.

Allergic to the reasonable pleasures of life, this same ignorant man used to say (July last year in a solemn conference on the training of normalist reading teachers) that reading should be “emancipatory”, not a simple search for enjoyment (synonyms: delight, taste , pleasure, recreation, fun, entertainment, complacency, satisfaction).

How much bitterness

Awarded by the quadrotheist administration because he was synodal for Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller’s doctoral thesis five years before her partner became president, the marxoid official has also had the impertinent audacity to want to educate women from considering them silly

When (February 2020) he was paid as general director of Libraries, he harangued and lambisconed in Actopan:

“Women! If you really seek to emancipate yourself from your oppressors (well, if not from who or who?), you must modify this macho system that surrounds you, do not expect your freedom to come as a gift. Please read those books (he avoided suggesting which ones); there are described the paths for your revolution. Our president does not deceive them. Do you want to change this macho system? You need two things. One (sic), culture, which will give them identity, and two, education to develop critical thinking. Do you want both? Go to the public library…!”

The foolish audacity was exhibited on the networks where mansplainings are balconyed: Anglophone neologism that refers to “explaining” without taking into account that the person who is receiving the “explanation” knows more about the subject than the one who is “explaining” it. ”.

But hey, suppose they delete from school books the words and expressions that the poor guy considers “neoliberal.”

Will you have another brainy proposal for the same ones that appear in the Constitution?

And what’s up with those that appear in the dictionaries, sonny…?