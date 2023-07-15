Moena – A confirmation, that of Albert Gudmundssonand a pleasant surprise, that of Aaron Martin. These are the most significant indications that come from Genoa’s first test of the season. It was little more than a training session, given that Fassa Calcio, a team that plays in the First Category championship, was on the other side. The first test of the season for Genoa is over 12-0. Poker for Gudmundsson and braces for Sabelli, Yeboah, Yalcin. Jagiello also scored with a shot from outside (there is also an own goal in the middle).

Genoa-Fassa Calcio, pictures from the match Genoa’s first test of the season: match against Fassa Calcio, a team that plays in the First Category championship.



For Alberto Gilardinohowever, it was the first opportunity to test the condition of a team that is working at a really high pace in these first days of training camp. For the Icelandic elf, time seems to have stopped last season when he became the Rossoblù’s top scorer. Furthermore, the sensations coming from Martìn were positive who, in addition to the ability to reach the bottom with a certain continuity, showed that he is equipped with a delicate left foot.

During the shooting both Yalcin and Yeboah met in attack: braces for both. The rossoblù played for the whole second half with one man down. «I played in ten to create a numerical inferiority and work in numerical inferiority, with the hope that these things won’t happen during the season. In training we take care of these situations to play outnumbered by one or two defenders. It was a choice and with the boys who played the first half, we had planned this morning that they would only play once,” Gilardino explained.

Genoa-Fassa Calcio 12-0

Goals: 7′ Sabelli, 18′ Gudmundsson, 25′ Gudmundsson, 29′ Sabelli, 34′ Gudmundsson, 36′ own goal Giac. Deflorian, 44′ Gudmundsson, 2′ st Jagiello, 4′ st Yeboah, 19′ st Yeboah, 22′ st Yalcin, 44′ st Yalcin

Genoa pt (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Vogliacco, Biraschi; Sabelli, Aramu, Badelj, Strootman; Martin; Gudmundsson, Coda.

Genoa st: Wings; Hefti, Ilsanker, Matturro; Melegoni, Frendrup, Jagiello, Accornero; Yalcin, Yeboah

Fassa Calcio (5-3-2): Leo Deflorian; Petrone, Gianni Riz, Lorenz, Giovanni Deflorian, Giacomo Deflorian, Corenz, Gabriele Riz, Rasom, Ruggero, Deville.

Referee: Frazza

Spectators: around 1,500