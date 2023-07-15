The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Stray. The reported discount for the PS4 version is 22%, bringing the product to an excellent figure; we also remind you that the game allows you to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €39.69, but now it is possible to buy it with a discount of just under €10, effectively reaching €30.98 as the final price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. This edition also includes 6 colored Art Cards.

As we said in our review of Stray, “it’s a small pearl, an adventure capable of offering truly suggestive sequences and a fascinating story, even moving in some situations, which rests on the solid foundations of a very well written lore”and now this experience can be lived at a discounted price thanks to this Amazon offer.