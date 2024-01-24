Geneva Motor Show 2024, how many important absences | FormulaPassion

To the Geneva Motor Show 2024, which will start at the end of next February, most traditional car manufacturers will not be present. Only a few hours ago the complete list of exhibitors who will participate in the fair was announced, there will be 29 in total: Renault, Dacia, MG, BYD and Lucid will be the only ones large automotive groups Stellantis, Hyundai and all the German automotive giants including the Volkswagen Group will be missing, just to give a few examples.

Rain of absences

A return to Geneva after five years resized, as expected otherwise. There will not be many new models that will be revealed at GIMS 2024, among these the Renault 5, MG 3 and a new Microlino deserve a mention. The prize will also be awarded European Car of the Year 2024.

Four experiential zones

“Car. Future. Now” is the concept of the next edition of the show: there will be four experiential areas in total designed by the organizers to enhance this concept to its maximum potential, ranging from Adrenaline Zone dedicated to high-performance vehicles and motorsports Design District which will host exhibitions by Pininfarina and the famous designer Frank Stephenson, passing through the Mobility Lab in which different forms of personal and shared transport to the area will be presented NextWorld which was designed in collaboration with Polyphony Digital and in which a vision of the future of the automotive world will be provided.

Goals for the future

GIMS organizers have announced that they expect at least 200,000 visitors for the 2024 edition which is about to open its doors. But we are already thinking about the future: the dates for the 2025 edition of the fair will be confirmed at the end of this year's event, which we remember will be accessible to the public until March 3rd. Always in view of the next few years the organizers themselves have made it known that the hope is to increase the number of brands present, with the aim of returning to being the main international car show in the world.