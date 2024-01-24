The Attorney General of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras Arguetaaccused of trying to prevent the president's inauguration, Bernardo Arévalo de Leónassured this Wednesday that he will not resign from his position.

“I'm not going to resign,” he said. Porras through a video broadcast on their social networks before a meeting proposed by Arévalo de León this Wednesday to which the attorney general will not attend.

“Regarding the requests for my resignation, I want to let the President know that I am law-abiding and will fulfill my 4-year constitutional mandate,” added the head of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office).

Arévalo de León65, who assumed power on January 14, publicly accused the attorney general last September of leading an attempt to “coup” to prevent his inauguration, after his surprise electoral victory.

The president expected to receive Porras Argueta this Wednesday, after summoning her with a letter, to give a report on her work and progress at the head of the Prosecutor's Office.. However, the prosecutor assured that she will publish the requested information in her official accounts.

Since last July 12, the Prosecutor's Office has undertaken a series of judicial actions against Arévalo de León and his party, such as three requests to withdraw immunity against the president and an attempt to annul the ruling Semilla Movement.

Before taking office, Arévalo de León assured EFE, on January 3, that One of his first actions in power would be to ask for the resignation of the attorney general.

Porras Argueta can only be removed from her position as attorney general if there is previously a conviction against her.stated on December 20 the Constitutional Court, Guatemala's highest court, when rejecting requests that sought to facilitate the dismissal of the official.

In 2023, Arévalo de León experienced the most controversial power transition process in the history of Guatemala and the international community, led by the United States Government, as well as the indigenous peoples of the Central American country, rallied to support the president, before attempts to prevent its assumption.

*With Efe and AFP