The only electoral debate in which the candidates for the presidency of the Community were going to participate, organized by the Association of Journalists, had to be canceled due to “the impossibility of complying with the mandate of the Central Electoral Board, which forced the candidate of Podemos, María Marín, gave way in the middle of the third thematic block to the candidate of Más Región, Helena Vidal, ”explained sources from La7, television in charge of broadcasting the meeting live.

The reactions to this unprecedented event were immediate. The PP candidate for the presidency of the Community, Fernando López Miras, assured that the Region of Murcia “does not need these extremisms and these circuses.”





The socialist candidate, José Vélez, regretted the suspension and wished that it could be held later, “since the citizenry has the right to know the different proposals and also has the right to know that the Popular Party of López Miras is leading us to a situation unsustainable,” he said.

In this sense, María José Ros, from Ciudadanos, expressed herself, who requested that the electoral space be resumed, while regretting that “the whole of Murcia had to attend an embarrassing spectacle. We are not surprised that Podemos does not deserve any respect for the laws, what we are not going to tolerate is that they break them by making all Murcians pay for it, “she said.

The head of the Vox list, José Ángel Antelo, agreed with Ros, indicating that “Podemos does not respect democracy, the resolutions, in this case of the Electoral Board, and what must be sent is a message to the citizens of the Region. This type of people must be thrown out of all the institutions on May 28 », and he announced that he was willing to resume the debate.

The Podemos candidate, María Marín, denied on her social networks that she had refused to share her time with Más Región. As she stated in a tweet, she “wanted the Equo representative to be there from the beginning to discuss with the rest and among themselves.” In this sense, Más Región responded to that publication with another message on his Twitter account: “No. You have breached a resolution of the JEP You do not count all the events, and the truth is being lacking, “they pointed out from the green coalition.