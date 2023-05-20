Ice Hockey World Championships | The Lions’ 106-kilogram bull is causing fear in Austria’s ranks – “It’s going badly”

The Lions will face Austria in Saturday’s afternoon game.

Tampere

Still lifes are rarely clear. Leijonat is the favorite for Saturday’s World Cup afternoon game against Austria.

The brothers in Austria know it too.

“Every day a miracle happens in the world. Why couldn’t it happen here against Finland. Well, let’s see what happens”, declares the Austrian stick defender Bernd Wolf.

Leijonat is the third in the A group with ten points. Block jumbo Austria is fighting for its place in the A series of the World Championships.

“We play big games every day. We have to score points at a better pace than so far. It’s mentally challenging,” says Wolf, who is playing in the World Cup for the second time.

of Lugano The 26-year-old defender believes that the box at the Nokia Arena will be busy on Saturday.

There is an NHL superstar in front Mikko Rantanen in addition, other top class NHL forwards.

However, one attacker is a particularly formidable opponent in Wolf’s papers.

“Teemu Hartikainen is a top player. If you try to play body to body against him, it’s the wrong choice. It’s going badly,” laughs Wolf.

Wolf has tangled with Hartikainen several times this season in the Swiss premier league. Hartikainen won the Swiss championship in the shirt of Geneve-Servette in the season that ended.

Bernd Wolf is one of Austria’s credit defenders.

in the World Cup The 186-centimeter and 106-kilogram Hartikainen (3+1) has so far been the Lions’ most effective goal gun in his radar pair Sakari Manninen with (3+3).

Hartikainen’s puck protection skills and physicality guarantee any defender a sweaty night out. Not to mention small defenders like the 177-centimeter Wolf.

“Hartikainen knows what he is particularly good at. He is very strong in front of the goal and behind the goal he has his own office. You have to play against him wisely, and you shouldn’t let him roar behind the end line. Playing off the lines and positioning are emphasized,” says Wolf.

“However, we cannot focus on just a few individuals. The Finnish team is full of quality hockey players.”

The World Cup match between the Lions and Austria starts at 16:20 at the Nokia Arena.