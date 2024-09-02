General Popov appealed the deadline for him to familiarize himself with the case materials

The former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, accused of fraud and official forgery, appealed the establishment of a deadline for him to familiarize himself with the materials of the criminal case. This was reported TASS.

It is noted that he has slightly less than 10 volumes left to study. “My client and I have read 30 volumes out of 37 volumes,” the agency’s interlocutor emphasized.

Lawyer Sergei Buinovsky clarified that the general asked the military court in his appeal to question other high-ranking officers before reviewing the case.

