Mexico City.- In one of the most striking matches of this double datethe Cruz Azul Machine He took the three points to be superleader of the 2024 Apertura of the MX League.

In front of the Xolos from Tijuanawho traveled with sharp teeth to try to harm Martin Anselmi already his players, last night in the Cologne Christmas Eve were tied up.

Blue Cross After three games, it has shown that it is the best team in the Mexican First Division tournament, both offensively and defensively, after its current thrashing of Tijuana in it Sports City Stadium.

By the hand of Giorgos Giakoumakiswho points out as the only one Greek footballer in scoring a goal in the Mexican SoccerCruz Azul ran over the squad of Juan Carlos Osorio.

The lethal scorer that the Machine was already present in the campaign. Two unstoppable headers for Antonio Rodriguez helping at Giakoumakis to celebrate their doublet at 33‘ and 52′ minutes, respectively.

The other goal of Blue Cross He wrote it down captain, Ignacio Rivero (45+2′) at the edge of the first half. He charrúa received the ball after it hit the post after cannon shot Jorge Sanchez to string together two games with one goal. Official 3-0.

Blue Cross has gone 270 minutes without conceding a goal in the Opening 2024. Will remain leader, now with nine points, while the Xolos from Tijuana They will be left with six after suffering their first defeat.

For this weekend, the Machine will repeat at home against Toluca FC and Tijuana will be a visitor again, against Athletic San Luiswithin the framework of the date 4 of the 2024 MX League Opening.

