Ciudad Juarez.- Following the start of work to replace pipes by the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) on Simona Barba Street, a collapse was detected in a drainage line on Nereidas Street.

The excavation carried out yesterday replaced the pipe that was preventing the flow of water to the collector, according to the person in charge of the work for this agency.

During the replacement process, a collapse was identified in the drainage system that extended from Seuz Street to Nereidas Street.

Meanwhile, a banner in the area announces the construction of a sanitary drainage collector in the Olimpia neighborhood, with the installation of 2,983 meters of pipe, which is being carried out at the intersection of Simona Barba and Apolo streets.

The staff at the Over Train Fitness gym, located on Simona Barba, has reported a 30 to 40 percent decrease in clientele due to the opening of the street. In addition, they mentioned that the entrance to the gym has been blocked and they were informed that Apolo Street will also be closed, which will further complicate access from Avenida de la Raza, said the gym staff.

According to newspaper archives from El Diario, work on Simona Barba Street began during the last 10 days of July to replace asbestos pipes with PVC. However, the communications issued by the JMAS were considered insufficient, generating discontent among residents and merchants in the area.

The estimated duration of the works is 150 calendar days, that is, a little more than four months. At the end of July, the JMAS issued a statement warning about the closure of roads and the replacement of 2,179 linear meters of pipe.

[email protected]