Joselito Carrera He starred in dozens of covers after being intervened by police officers in an apparent drunken state. In the midst of the scandal located at dawn on March 5, the presenter of “Emprendedor ponte las pilas” captured the attention of the public by complaining to the authorities and naming the general zanabria of the PNP as one of his acquaintances. After that, the person involved came out to deny his comments and denied having any kind of relationship with him.

What did General Zanabria say?

The reporters of “Magaly TV, the firm” contacted the general by message Victor Zanabria, who immediately denied knowing Joselito Carrera. Likewise, he made his annoyance evident, since it seems that it is not the first time that a drunk person has used his name to get rid of the consequences of his acts.

“One more drunk who mentions my name. Clarify what? A drunk mentions me and I have to clarify. (…) The first time I’ve heard that name and I’ve never seen it… I have thousands of problems with public safety and social conflict to clarify that a drunk mentioned my name”, reads the screenshot shown by Magaly Medina .

The altercation of Joselito Carrera

The cameras of “Love and Fire” captured the precise moment in which Joselito Carrera was intervened by police officers in Pucusana. The former model refused the instructions of the officers and behaved haughtily with them.

According to the video broadcast, the driver can be seen insulting and even almost assaulting. Due to the conflict generated, they required various elements to be able to calm him down and hold him back.

“If you think you’re macho, take off your uniform,” he said. At another time, he responded to the person recording it: “You are calichín. Zanabria is going to call you in a little while and she is going to tell you two little things“, were some of the sentences that he rebuked between shouts.

Magaly Medina questioned Joselito Carrera’s attitude

Magaly Medina He harshly criticized the behavior that Joselito Carrera had with the police officers in charge of his intervention. The popular “Urraca” took several minutes from her entertainment program to talk about the scandal that the driver recently starred in and even called him a “bump” for his behavior.

“You don’t record it and you get daring because you feel superior, that’s a shame, confused. What makes me angry is that the police did not put a lock on him and took him to jail“, he commented.

How did the intervention on Joselito Carrera begin?

According to the police report, the agents who were patrolling the vicinity of Punta Hermosa and Pucusana noticed that the car in which Joselito Carrera and his companion were driving was driving in a strange way, going in a zig zag.

Joselito Carrera was intervened together with a former model by the National Police in Punta Hermosa. Photo: diffusion

It was there that the members of the order decided to stop the vehicle without expecting that the television presenter would show unacceptable behavior that was reproached by various figures of the local show business.