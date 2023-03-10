Last year the DC movie that caused the most stir was batman, all thanks to the performance of the main character, but above all that of the villains that we could see on the screen. This has led to the confirmation of a series of The Penguin, same that is planned to reach the platform of HBO Max and that now has the first images of the set.

Who has revealed these photographs on the internet are some means familiar to the world of DCthese through the platform of Twitterwhere you can see Colin Farrel playing his villainous role. There is also a first look at crisitin Milioti in his interpretation of Sofia falconewho we had not seen before.

Here you can see them:

More images of Colin Farrell as the Penguin in a Spin-Off of #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/xFp4t5xLix — DCVERSE (@DCverso1) March 6, 2023

New photos of Colin Farrell on the set of #ThePenguin series! pic.twitter.com/3M7xT5xQNf — Batman Content 🦇 (@BatmanContent) March 7, 2023

This is the synopsis of the series:

The Penguin picks up about a week after The Batman movie ends. So Gotham is still a bit underwater. I read the first script for the first episode, and it starts with my feet splashing in the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that, I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’ It’s lovely. It is very well written.

For now it does not have a release date, only that it will be released before The Batman: Part II.

Via: den of geek

Editor’s note: If these images come from the recording sets, it is clear that seeing some kind of trailer is going to take longer than expected. We’ll see if it’s worth taking a look at when it finally premieres on HBO Max.