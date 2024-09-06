General Motors said it will begin producing its first hybrid vehicles with flexible technologies that can run on both ethanol and gasoline in combination with battery-powered powertrains in Brazil. The announcement comes after Stellantis and Honda also announced they would use these flexible architectures for the South American market, where many cars can already run on 100% biofuel made from sugar cane or corn thanks to the strong ethanol industry.

Investments in Brazil

As reported by the international news agency Reuters, GM will produce two flexible hybrid models at its plants in the state of Sao Paulo, without specifying which cars they would be or when they will be launched on the market, but the local union at its plant in Sao Jose dos Campos said the first model will hit the market in 2025. The planned production and sale of flexible hybrid cars in Brazil are part of a 7 billion reais (about 1.1 billion euros at current exchange rates) investment plan in the country that GM announced in January.

General Motors and Ethanol

Of this investment, 5.5 billion will be invested in its operations in the state of São Paulo, where it has two factories. General Motors has repeatedly stated that hybrid vehicles with flexible solutions and in particular with ethanol represent a fundamental resource to achieve the decarbonization objectives in the country. GM also plans to expand the portfolio of electric vehicles sold in Brazil since currently the local range can count on only one model of this type exported from Mexico. However, the Detroit giant does not want to stop there: GM has in fact announced that it is working to evaluate the feasibility of a plug-in hybrid-flex model that could run on gas, ethanol or electricity.