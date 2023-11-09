In recent weeks, the FIA ​​made official the acceptance of the application presented by Andretti to take part in the Formula 1 championship. Once approval was received from the Federation, the US team began financial negotiations with Liberty Media, which holds the commercial rights of the top competition.

However, on several occasions Formula 1 has expressed its opposition to the possible addition of an eleventh team on the starting grid, unless it brings with it real added value. The other teams also showed skepticism, especially because at that point they would be forced to share the commercial revenues with another team.

To be able to convince FOM, Andretti had also announced a partnership with General Motors, in order to give support to its candidacy. The attraction of having a major manufacturer like GM on board is particularly interesting for Liberty Media, given that it is also an American brand, but there have been doubts about this from the beginning.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images Michael Andretti on the starting grid

The initial plans envisaged that General Motors would enter Formula 1 with the Cadillac brand, but not with its own Power Unit, but rather by rebranding a Renault unit, with which a pre-supply agreement had also been drawn up. In the future the possibility of building the engine itself would also have been evaluated, but the plans are clearly linked to Andretti’s entry.

The American company has in fact indicated that it is interested in entering Formula 1 only if Andretti receives approval to take part in the championship. Otherwise, General Motors will not work with other teams: “GM is committed to partnering with Andretti to race in F1. The collaboration between Andretti and Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with a long pedigree of success in motorsports globally,” GM President Mark Reuss explained to the AP news agency about the possibility of working with another team.

The prospect of a collaboration between GM and other teams has been mooted several times in the F1 paddock and recently Williams Team Principal James Vowles said he would be open to the idea of ​​an exclusive partnership: “We were clear from the start , we are more than happy to bring new brands to F1, but the cake [gli introiti economici divisi tra i team] it must grow as a result, not shrink. So far it’s only shrinking. For clarity, this speech is not against Andretti or GM. In reverse”.

Photo by: Andretti Autosport Andretti Cadillac logo

“I welcome GM with open arms and hope to build a relationship with them [GM] if things don’t work out [con Andretti]. They are an incredible brand that I believe will make the sport better,” Vowles added.

When asked if Williams was actively seeking a partnership with General Motors, Vowles responded that there are no negotiations at the moment: “No… My view is that it’s more of a company, an automaker as GM, they would be absolutely welcome to our sport. At this stage, we would be happy to welcome them. But they are clearly linked to Andretti. We are not in negotiations with them at the moment [GM]”.