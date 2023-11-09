We ignore the traffic rules en masse, but it is the fault of others…

Nice research in the AD today. We are ignoring traffic rules en masse, not only in the Netherlands, but throughout Europe. This is evident from a survey among more than 12,000 road users in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany, among others.

We drive through red lights, park on the sidewalk, splash pedestrians and drive too fast en masse. Two-thirds admit to playing with their mobile phone while driving, more than half do not indicate when changing lanes and as pedestrians we are massively afraid of being run over on a zebra crossing.

Yes, we really ignore the traffic rules. But that’s not even the most surprising thing about this research…

We ignore traffic rules en masse

No, the funniest thing is that almost everyone thinks that he (or she, them, it, gnork or Pjottr) is doing quite well, but that it is mainly due to the others on the road. The research shows that 9 out of 10 road users think that other road users are really going too far. And not her.

That is always beautiful. I believe there was a sentence in the Bible that does justice to this: He who is without sin casts the first stone…

It is mainly because we turn into egocentric monsters en masse behind the wheel. In other words, we only think about ourselves. Me, me, me and the rest can suffocate, so to speak.

And if you are so focused on yourself and think you are doing the right thing, there is indeed a good chance that you do not recognize your own behavior, but project it onto others. Take note of this, because 9 out of 10 believe that others are ignoring the traffic rules en masse.

Quite interesting, that human brain, don’t you think?

For the rest, be careful out there, it’s bloody crazy there. Apparently.

