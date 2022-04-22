Californian judge Laurel Beeler dismissed the lawsuit filed against Sony in 2021 for gender discrimination, ruling that there is no concrete evidence to support the allegations. However, the court gave the prosecution the opportunity to resubmit the lawsuit within 28 days by bringing more concrete evidence. In addition, three of the 13 charges brought by former Sony employees have been accepted: unfair dismissal, retaliation for reporting misconduct, and failure to comply with the California Fair Employment and Housing Act. However, the Federal Court has no jurisdiction on these issues, so the entire case has been closed.

Sony was brought in court last year by PlayStation IT analyst Emma Majo, who accused the company of discriminatory behavior towards women. Eight other women later joined the complaint, all former employees, who also added unwelcome attention to them, lack of critical analysis of employees, and lack of equal opportunities for career advancement. Technical Program Manager Kara Johnson specifically reported problems in the Californian offices, with HR managers not considering her testimony about the wrongdoing.