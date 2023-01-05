This is what the most attentive fans of the Turin lady say who have noticed a smoother face.

Looking forward to the return of Men and women from the Christmas break, fans of the program have to be satisfied with the advances coming from the recordings of the program.

The greatest curiosity is certainly up Gemma Galgani been present for years to Men and Women. We had left the lady of Turin grappling with a new acquaintance, Alexander, a 52-year-old divorcee who works in the restaurant business. Apparently the two are continuing to feel and carrying on the knowledge even if the latter would also be feeling with other ladies. In particular, with one of them there would also have been a kiss.

We’ll see how the story develops and how Gemma takes it. Meanwhile Gemma spent the New Year together with Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza who joined her in Turin. The couple who recently came out of Men and Women celebrated the new year together with Gemma. The most attentive fans of the program, seeing the images published on social networks, agree that Gemma is different, more cared for.

The suspicion of many is that she underwent a few touch-ups to her lips and wrinkles during the holiday season. Gemma herself has never made a secret of occasionally undergoing touch-ups to improve her aesthetic side, obviously struggling with the signs of her age.

His dream would also be to get his nose done one day. The fact is that those who follow her closely have noticed a new youth in her face. And many have not missed an opportunity to criticize it.

Gemma has become a very popular face of men and women over the years, also attracting the attention of numerous haters who, especially on social networks, do not miss an opportunity to criticize her deeds and her physical appearance.