There mobile version Of Vampire Survivors it was released about a month ago. Poncle, the development studio, wanted to outsource it to a third-party developer, but he had to do everything himself because he couldn’t find one he didn’t want to introduce predatory monetization techniques towards the players.

Eventually the game was launched completely free with advertising, but this will lead to delays in the launch of some features and the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. Of course the problem is having to manage everything by yourself.

Poncle didn’t actually plan to curate the mobile version himself, but after months of searching he couldn’t find a developer willing to embrace the “non-predatory” monetization formula used for the game.

The project was forced by the publication of numerous 1:1 clones, some of them with stolen code, resources and data. Poncle has worked hard to launch the game on mobile as quickly as possible, but due to the lack of experience with these platforms, some features have been deferred, such as cloud saves.

The decision to make Vampire Survivors free on mobile was practically forced, because many simply do not even look at the premium priced applications. So poncle preferred that everyone could play it, instead of creating one entry barrier: “This is why we ended up with a free-for-real approach, where monetization is minimal and is designed to never interrupt the game, it’s always optional and in player control with a couple of buttons” look ads” and doesn’t have the classic mobile money-sucking systems games are usually designed around. It’s the full game, playable offline, in landscape or portrait mode, with touch controls or with a gamepad.”

His is certainly an interesting comment, which casts a decidedly ominous light on the world of mobile development, where predatory monetization models predominate that aim to squeeze the biggest spenders (whales) and exploit the holes inherent in human psychology to make more money. Nothing we didn’t already know, but it’s always good to reiterate.