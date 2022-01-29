A crackling episode that of UeD recently aired. At the center of the study there is always her, the historic lady Gemma Galgani. The woman raises the controversy, as usual, for having refused for the umpteenth time the attentions of a knight. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened.

Source UeD study

As previously mentioned, the situation is agitated in the studies of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. It starts with the Turin lady who has suffered a hard confrontation with Leonardo, which is exited from the program.

Then it is Marika’s turn, who continues to quarrel with Armando Incarnato. Biagio Di Maro makes the lady Elena cry. And finally some good news: orange blossoms for Angela Paone and Antonio Stellacci, finally getting married.

Source UeD study

But let’s get back to Gem: in the last episode the lady had decided to give a chance to Stephen, thus joins him at the seaside for their first date. On the outside, however, something is wrong, so much so that the woman she appears detached and cold, but not only: he also refuses a kiss from the knight.

In the studio, Gemma explains of not feeling attracted to Stefano. The annoyed knight replies: “I don’t turn the page, I just tear it off”. But nothing is lost. In fact, after the confrontation with Galgani another lady intervenes, Nadia, which instead declares itself interested in Stefano. The Roman knight takes the news willingly, also given the elegance and intelligence of the lady.

The episode proceeds on the path of emotions. In fact, as previously announced, the story of Angela and Antonio is told. The couple who recently left the program, but not only. During these Christmas holidays, the new couple took the plunge.

They married. After showing the images to the public at home and to those present, the studio does not hold up the emotion and many of those present are moved by the beautiful words, energy and love that these new spouses transmit.