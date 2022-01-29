Judo Judoka Oskari Mäkinen will play in the gp final in Portugal: the semifinals took place in 12 seconds

Mäkinen, 22, defeated four opponents to reach the finals.

Nummelan Representing Judo Oskari Mäkinen opened the international competitions of 2022 strongly. Mäkinen advanced to the final of the men’s under 81 kg series in Odivelas, Portugal.

Mäkinen, 22, defeated four opponents to reach the finals. In the semi-finals of France Nicolas Chilardia against Mäkinen only needed 12 seconds to win the match. In previous rounds, Mäkinen lost to Georgia Dimitri Gochilaidze, Serbian Zebeda Rekhviashvili and Ukraine Mikhail Svidrak.

The Portuguese Grand Prix is ​​the first international competition of the year for Finnish judos. Mäkinen will face Belgium in the final Matthias Cassen.