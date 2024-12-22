A few days ago, we were talking about Google I wanted to implement an image generator with artificial intelligence (AI) powered by Gemini in Google Docswhere AI will allow you to quickly create realistic visuals or images with a simple text instruction. Said and done, the company has updated the using Gemini in Docs to give a touch of quality to the documents and has also added new templates to cover different needs.

Google adds more templates in Google Docs

40 are the new templates that Google is introducing to make documents more visual and functional. These pageless templates are designed to meet different needs– From blog posts to project roadmaps to interview guides. The interesting thing about these templates is that they are designed with a modern and practical approach.

They include default layouts that take advantage of recent development tools. Google Docssuch as tabs to better organize content and placeholder tabs, which serve as guides for filling out the necessary information. Additionally, Google is also bringing a new feature called ‘Help me create’.

Google adds more templates in Google Docs Google

‘Help me create’: the new Gemini feature in Docs

With this tool, you just need to describe what you want and the system can automatically generate a complete document with text, tables and images, even integrating data directly from your Google Drive. It is a significant improvement because allows you to create documents from scratch without depending on previous contentwhich greatly speeds up the creation process.

At the moment, these templates are available for Google home users and Google Workspace customerswhile the ‘Help me create’ feature is limited to business users of Gemini Business and subscribers of Google One AI Premium in English. Deployment has already begun and is expected to be fully available before January 9, 2025.

Gemini in Google Docs. Google





