













Metallic Rouge: what time does episode 9 come out, how and where to watch it









Metallic Rouge It is one of the most watched action anime of the season and so that you don't forget to see the great production that commemorates the 25th anniversary of Studio Bones, I will tell you when chapter 9 of the series comes out.

Metallic Rouge introduced us to one of the waifus of the year. The anime is a completely original story that was born to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the largest studios in Japan: Studio Bones, which has brought us installments like My Hero Academia, one of the greatest shonen of the 2020's.

Metallic Rouge: When is chapter 9 coming out?

Chapter 9 of Metallic Rouge will premiere on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. This is what the new installment will be about:

“Rouge now has a battle with one of the Nine Immortals 'the immovable Graufon'. Meanwhile, Eden appears to save her. Her true identity is 'Jet Black Noir' one of the Nine Immortals. Silvia gets upset and attacks Nori, who doesn't want to join them. On the other hand, Jean tries to go with Rouge. But, Graufon gets in his way.

There the usurper's spaceship appears, then Cyan and the situation gets a bit complicated and confusing. Rouge and Cyan become gladiators and fight each other with skills at the same level. Is Cyan Rouge's sister? The fight seemed to have no end. At that moment, Naomi rushes over and makes a proposal to Rouge.”

Chapter 8 of Metallic Rouge was really ruthless, after discover many secrets that surround Rouge, We also learn a new side to Naomi. She also had one of the biggest battles so far and one of the great Neans fell.

Despite this, Rouge continues on a dark path, and it remains to be seen if chapter 9 presents us with any changes in the protagonist. Are you ready to see Rouge again?

Metallic Rouge: What time does chapter 9 come out?

Metallic Rouge premieres at a fairly reasonable time, but as we know that fans of our metal girl are found throughout LATAM, we decided to inform you of the different premiere times. Find yours below:

Mexico: 12:25 pm

El Salvador: 12:25 pm

Costa Rica: 12:25 pm

Nicaragua: 12:25 pm

Honduras: 12:25 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:25 pm

Peru: 1:25 pm

Ecuador: 1:25 pm

Colombia: 1:25 pm

Panama: 1:25 pm

Venezuela: 1:25 pm

Dominican Republic: 2:25 pm

Puerto Rico: 2:25 pm

Paraguay: 2:25 pm

Bolivia: 2:25 pm

Cuba: 2:25 p.m.

Where can I see chapter 9 of Metallic Rouge?

Fuji TV is the television network that has the distribution license for Metallic Rouge in Japan, however, for LATAM The series is available through Crunchyroll which releases episodes every Thursday.

Source: Studio Bones

Remember that other valuable installments of the season that are in the Crunchyroll catalog are Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection, Blue Exorcist and Bucchigiri.

We recommend: Metallic Rouge: Rouge Redstar will be the star of the season, and these are the metal waifus anime that you should see

What is Metallic Rouge about?

Metallic Rouge It is a very interesting sci-fi and is a completely original production by Studio Bones —My Hero Academia—.

The new series adapts the story of a new world that has two parts of the community: the humans and the Neans.

Humanity used the Nean as weapons in an alien battle, however, after the humans' victory, the Nean—androids—became part of the society of a hierarchical and derogatory way.

Androids cThey began to suffer abuse from the people and nine of the most powerful began to lead a revolution which Rouge Redstar, our protagonist, will have the mission to stop.

However, There are many secrets that the girl is yet to discover and this ranges from Code Eve, of relevance to humanity, to his personal life.

