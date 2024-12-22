The socialist faces Junts and his understanding with the PP, the Begoña case and Lobato’s motive
Tomorrow it offers its balance of the year without a budget agreement and punctuated by various scandals
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, faces the last tasks of the year like every citizen these days. Tomorrow he will chair the last Council of Ministers of 2024 and later he will offer his usual press conference in the Barceló room of the Palacio de La Moncloa…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#triple #crossroads #puts #Sánchezs #resistance #manual #check
Leave a Reply