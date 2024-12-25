Google announced Gemini, its multimodal model with artificial intelligence (AI), in December last year to summarize content, ask queries in real time, answer questions or create images, among other capabilities. However, in the coming months, the Mountain View company will improve the experience of this technology thanks to the memory function and the ability to answer phone calls without unlocking the mobile.

Although these two innovations do not yet have a release date, some Internet users still do not know that Google Workspace incorporated Gemini in Spanish to improve user productivity. Thanks to the integration of this technology, those interested can write content for social networks in Docs, update the Gmail inbox or even summarize a series of files in Drive.

To add a new tool to Google Workspace thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence, the Mountain View company launches a new feature in Drive to generate summaries of everything inside a folder.

With this new feature, users can open a folder and select the ‘Summarize this folder’ button for Gemini to do a full content breakdown. Additionally, this AI can be used to search for specific files within a folder or ask questions about what needs to be obtained.

At the moment, The Verge newspaper indicates that Gemini can only provide information about text documents, PDF files, spreadsheets and presentations; taking into account that the feature is rolling out now to Google One AI Premium subscribersalong with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education and Education Premium users.





What does Gemini offer in Google Workspace?

In the case of Gmail Gemini helps you easily find what you are looking for, is able to display unread emails, helps you compose reasoned responses, and can react quickly to messages.

As regards Docs Google’s artificial intelligence also helps to write concise and convincing texts, in the language that the individual prefers. And with Gemini in Drive interested parties can request a summary of the most relevant information and, in a matter of seconds, the artificial intelligence compiles that information and displays it in the side panel.