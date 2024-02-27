Los Angeles, CA. Ramon Ayalaabout to turn 79 years old and with 60 years of an impeccable musical career behind him, sand says goodbye to the stage with a series of concerts.

In life, every beginning has its end, and this one has come for Ramon Ayala, who leaves the stage happy and with his head held high. He assures that it was a difficult decision that he made, after six decades of coming and going, traveling the world with his faithful companion: The accordion.

With “The beginning of a final Tour 2024”, the King of the Accordion will offer an emotional and historic finale, where he has prepared an important Tour that will cover the main cities of Mexico and the United States, There will be more than 50 concerts in arenas and auditoriums in which the music of Ramon Ayalawill be heard for the last time, and will put an end to their presentations, but not to their musical history.

The meeting with international press was recorded today in California where he will begin his goodbye tour, here Ramon Ayalathe famous Accordion King moved those present with his words after ensuring that the end of his presentations has arrived.

The concert series will begin on March 9, in Los Angeles, California on the grounds of the Peacock Theatre, where the accordion will play and the agile fingers of Ramon Ayalathe icon of the northern genre will leave an indelible mark on musical memory.

Additionally, in conjunction with the Hermes Music Foundation, the artist will give away instruments at each of his presentations. In addition to this, he said he has the release of a new single on the horizon that he has titled: “El retén”, believe me this is a good song with the imprinted flavor of his unmistakable accordion style, which is well marked for posterity.

Ramón Ayala, is an artist who proudly represents regional Mexican music around the world., has created his unique style with which he has established himself and conquered the crowds, and where some musicians follow in his footsteps and imitate his style. and “The king of the accordion”, he will live forever in our hearts.

Ramón Ayala, always filling concerts. Instagram photo

Ramón Ayala, imitated but never equaled!

Ramón Ayala Mexican accordionist, vocalist and composer, pioneer of northern music with a solid career of more than sixty years that has turned the “Rey Del Acordeón” into an icon of the Regional Mexican genre.

Born in Monterrey, New Lion On December 8, 1945, Ramón Ayala was originally part of Los Relámpagos del Norte.

Together with Cornelio Reyna, he defined the modern norteño genre with distinctive songs and a unique instrumental style that have made him an international superstar of the genre.

After knocking on doors at several record companies, it is with the Bego label from McAllen, Texas, where the opportunity arose to record his first album, releasing the song, “Ya no llores”, In 1964 the song quickly became a hit.

At this stage of his career The Lightning of the Norththey recorded a total of 20 albums together, hits that have become classics, such as: “El disgusto”, “Devolución”, “My treasure”, “I'm afraid” and many others.

In 1971 Ramón Ayala formed his own group, “Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte” Managing to cross borders, in 1972 he signed with the American label Marsol, recording a new album to continue his career.

In 1973 they were signed by the DLV label in Mexico, which gave them their big hit, “Ni por mil fistos de oro.”

Sales of the group's albums quickly reached large numbers in both Mexico and the United States with hits such as “Un rinconcito en el cielo”, “Chaparra de mi amor”, “Tragos bitters” and many more.

Ramón Ayala has been nominated for a total of 10 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

In 2001 he won an American Grammy for his production “En Vivo…El Hombre y su Música”

Later the Recording Academy recognized him with two awards Latin Grammy for the productions “Quemame los ojos” in 2001 and the following year with the album “El Numero Cien” titled as his 100th album.

In 2010 Ramon Ayala He receives the recognition of an American Grammy as a Musical Producer for the recording work done for the INTOCABLE Group.

Ramón Ayala's influence on modern northern music continues to be presentas young musicians discover a love for the accordion, they emulate its distinctive style.

In each of his presentations he stands out and transcends generational lines, adding young fans acclaiming his classic songs accumulated in his impeccable career as El Rey Del Acordeón” who will live forever in the hearts of his thousands of admirers.

