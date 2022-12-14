“The next challenges of the diagnostic industry are precisely those of being able to respond to the needs of early diagnosis and this applies to all pathologies: the sooner you diagnose, the sooner you cure, the sooner you heal, indeed very often you don’t even get sick”. Thus the general director of Confindustria Medical Devices, Fernanda Gellona, on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’ organized at the MAXXI in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Roche Italia.
#Gellona #Confindustria #Medical #Devices #challenge #diagnostic #industry #early #diagnosis
Leave a Reply