“The next challenges of the diagnostic industry are precisely those of being able to respond to the needs of early diagnosis and this applies to all pathologies: the sooner you diagnose, the sooner you cure, the sooner you heal, indeed very often you don’t even get sick”. Thus the general director of Confindustria Medical Devices, Fernanda Gellona, ​​on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’ organized at the MAXXI in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Roche Italia.