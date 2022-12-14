“Today all health systems are in great difficulty for a number of reasons: the aging population, new treatments, the need to make certain diseases increasingly chronic. The problem of system sustainability is common and we must fight to ensure that a he pharmaceutical company like Roche is not only capable of bringing medicines and innovation, but also of tackling the issue of sustainability in a different way, working on services and solutions. Roche, which is a pioneer in the pharmaceutical sector, I believe that once again it will be able to have a leading role in this area”. So the president and managing director of Roche Italia, Maurizio de Cicco, on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’ organized at the MAXXI in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Roche Italia.