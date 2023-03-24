I am more than 1,500 games which are now part of the catalogue GeForce Nowthe service of cloud gaming subscription from Nvidia. In addition, five more have been added this week, to the delight of those who use it assiduously.

let’s see thelist of available titles with the new weekly update:

Tchia (New launch on Epic Games Store)

Chess Ultra (Relaunch on Epic Games Store, March 23)

Amberial Dreams (Steam)

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)

No One Survived (Steam)

Also this week, Nvidia announced the completion of the GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPOD distribution with the latest Bulgarian city update, Sofia. In short, its infrastructure is always more up-to-date and allows you to play using its latest graphics technologies.

On the occasion of GDC 2023, Nvidia also sent a message to the developers, reminding that: “they have access to a lot of GeForce NOW tools that allow them to easily bring their games to the cloud. This solution does not require any portability work for developers and allows, at the same time , for publishers to facilitate functions such as synchronization of game accounts and libraries, as well as to offer unique interactive experiences powered by the cloud.” Naturally, the mention of CD Projekt Red could not be missing, the first studio to fully support Nvidia’s latest graphics technologies with Cyberpunk 2077: “CD PROJEKT RED is one of the many video game developers that exploits the resources made available by GeForce NOW, in fact , will release a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 on April 11 that includes a preview of Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode for Ultimate users to stream from all devices!”

If you want to know how GeForce Now powered by GeForce RTX 4080 works you can read our dedicated special.