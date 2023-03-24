Doctors in the United Kingdom could not believe the situation they were experiencing, after a patient who was hospitalized in a hospital in that country lost vital signs for more than 5 minutes and was revived by various intervention processes.



(We recommend reading: Ellie Williams, the woman who hit herself with a hammer and faked her rape).

For his part, the man said that he felt he was dying and that he was able to see how his body was separated from his soul. He himself was aware that he was dying at that moment.

The event occurred after several interventions to which Hill had been subjected, after last January he had to enter an operating room for specialists to perform surgery on a heart valve that showed no reaction.

At that time, the 55-year-old man, he lost 65 kilos of his normal weight and as a result of his slight improvement, he began to suffer from calciphylaxisa disease in which calcium builds up in small blood vessels in fat and skin tissues.

(Also: Panic in the streets of New York for a cow that escaped from the slaughterhouse: “He put up a fight”).

According to the doctors, this pathology can cause the accumulation of blood clots and ulcers that are painful and that can cause bleeding and hemorrhaging when they burst.

In Hill’s case, the painful blisters appeared in the region of his legs and left him immobile for several days.

“It was like I was in the spirit realm, I was aware of what was happening, but I had a lot of peace”

But the moment that has caught the attention of several people and that was recorded by the international media ‘Mail Online’ was when The man recounts what he felt when doctors at a hospital in the United Kingdom were resuscitating him for more than 5 minutes.

At Derby Royal Hospital, Hill recounted his experience: “I wasn’t looking down at my body, but I was separate from my body.”

(Also: Mexico: man disguised as Joker assaults and assaults a pedestrian with a machete).

In addition, He said that it is not true that there is a light, as has been said on other occasions, but that you do feel a lot of peace.

“It was like I was in the spirit realm, I was aware of what was happening, but I had a lot of peace,” commented the man who is now recovering at home.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Family tragedy: a man and his son are murdered; Grandma dies at the wake

Elderly man went to clinic to recover from amputated leg and they broke the other

Mass transit accident in Hong Kong leaves 87 injured