BBB party leader in Groningen: do not exclude anyone in advance

The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​in Groningen does not exclude any party in advance, not even the Forum for Democracy and JA21, who both want the gas tap to remain open. “We will talk to every party,” says Gouke Moes, leader of the BBB in Groningen. The party won the most votes in the province with 23.6 percent, according to the preliminary results.

Groningen