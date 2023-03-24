With the launch of the program Fortnite Creative 2.0 the creative possibilities of the Epic Games game are expanded for the most willing users, who have also obtained a special permit For recreate the original map of the game, quite exceptionally.

Normally, the reconstruction of large material protected by copyrightlike the previous maps of Fortnite, is not allowed within the official terms and conditions of the game, but Epic Games has decided to grant this special permission only with regard to the possibility of rebuilding the first map of the battle royale.

“We’re as excited as you are to be able to relive the experiences we shared in the original Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 map,” reads an official announcement from Epic Games. “So we will be granting a specific and unique exception that allows creators to post their own Chapter 1 map remals.”

This can open the door to numerous interesting productions within the Creative mode, also considering that the Unreal Editor has been launched which allows even complex content to be built more easily, achieving high-profile results.

Other news regarding the creative elements of Minecraft also concern the new relationships with content creators, to whom 40% of Fortnite’s revenues are now donated, with an evident desire to stimulate productions by the community, in a new perspective participatory in the style of Roblox.