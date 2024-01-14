According to a rumor, Gears of War Collection would now be at an advanced stage of development and currently in the process of testingwhich should mean an exit not far away for this alleged one remake collection of the first chapters of the series.
The information is reported by Insider-Gaming, the site managed by Tom Henderson, but comes from The Infinite Podcast, whose reliability is probably not at the level of that of the journalist in question. However, given that this is not the first time we have heard about this project, it cannot be ruled out that there is some truth to the matter.
The Gears of War Collection would therefore be in the testing phase within The Coalition, which demonstrates how one at least playable build it should already be present in the collection in question, but there are no details on the possible composition of this title.
A complete collection in Unreal Engine 5?
According to recent reports, it would be an operation similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with the possibility that it includes all the previously released titles except Gears 5, i.e. Gears of War (probably the Ultimate Edition), Gears of War 2 , Gears of War 3 and Gears of War 4, perhaps even with Gears of War: Judgment.
In the wildest scenario, all the chapters in question would have been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and offered all together within the collection, with their respective multiplayer modes active. There is no official information on the matter, but it is certain that The Coalition has been silent for years now and we are waiting to know what it is working on.
Again according to the same rumor, in addition to the collection in question the team would be working on one new intellectual propertywhich is also reflected in other previous rumors.
#Gears #War #Collection #reportedly #tested #report
Leave a Reply