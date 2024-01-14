According to a rumor, Gears of War Collection would now be at an advanced stage of development and currently in the process of testingwhich should mean an exit not far away for this alleged one remake collection of the first chapters of the series.

The information is reported by Insider-Gaming, the site managed by Tom Henderson, but comes from The Infinite Podcast, whose reliability is probably not at the level of that of the journalist in question. However, given that this is not the first time we have heard about this project, it cannot be ruled out that there is some truth to the matter.

The Gears of War Collection would therefore be in the testing phase within The Coalition, which demonstrates how one at least playable build it should already be present in the collection in question, but there are no details on the possible composition of this title.