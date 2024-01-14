As usual, the Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation He always summons several referees a few days before the start of the football season to present physical tests, but there was one detail that upset several.

On this occasion they were made in the city of Cali these evaluations, and one of the curiosities is that the renowned central judge from Antioquia, Wilmar Roldanwas scheduled to perform them, however, he never showed up and this caused displeasure on the part of his colleagues.

Given this situation, several referee experts gave their point of view on what happened to the renowned Colombian referee, who was directing the last final of the Libertadores Cup.

In dialogue with the program, Sports Blog, former referees and analysts, Wílmer Barahona and José Borda, who explained the reason for the non-presentation of Roland in the physical tests that are necessary.

“Actually, we broke the news yesterday in which the referee Wílmar Roldán did not present the physical tests in the preseason that was held in Cali in order to present the physical tests. Finally, it is not known why he did not show up Roland. I have tried to investigate, ask different people and no one knows the final reason. “It is something quite worrying,” explained Barahona.

And he added: “We already know that Wilmar speaks in the ear Imer Machado and it is known that he has a lot of power in Colombian arbitration, in the designation and administrative part, but it is also not so that he does not present physical evidence, which is an important requirement.”

However, José Borda, who has been an arbitration analyst for a long time, was also concise that the Antioquian has not presented this necessary evidence. In addition to emphasizing that this reveals the favoritism they have over each other.

“This leaves a disappointment because he, as an international referee, must be an example for other Colombian referees. A referee cannot refuse physical evidence because if the arbitration commission states that if a referee is not fit, he must inform it in advance,” said the analyst.

“He does that only in Colombia, failure to comply with established tests. I don't think that in Conmebol or in FifaHe can do the same without having an impact on his career here in Colombia. “If you're allowed that, suddenly you're allowed a few more things,” he noted.

Notably Wilmar Roldan He is one of the most important referees in the world, on his resume he has several finals of the Colombian Professional Soccer, of Libertadores Cup and some matches in Cups of the world.

